FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.