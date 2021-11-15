Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $34.07 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.