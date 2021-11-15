Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02).

VERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,877,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,702,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

