Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

