Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Benchmark cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

