Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $41.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.64.

AEL stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

