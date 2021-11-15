Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

