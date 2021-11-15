Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.42.

AR stock opened at C$3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

