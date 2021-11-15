Copa (CPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CPA opened at $75.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copa stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.52% of Copa worth $80,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

