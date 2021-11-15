TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TDG stock opened at $643.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.58 and its 200 day moving average is $632.35. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.56.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.