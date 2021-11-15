PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.