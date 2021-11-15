Oatly Group AB’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Oatly Group’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 16th. Oatly Group had issued 84,376,000 shares in its public offering on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,434,392,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.43.

OTLY stock opened at 11.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 11.13 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

