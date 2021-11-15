Avant Diagnostics Inc’s (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 22nd

Avant Diagnostics’ (OTCMKTS:AVDX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Avant Diagnostics had issued 26,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

