Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 3917971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.