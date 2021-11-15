Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,503.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.
Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 247,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,169. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
