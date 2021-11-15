Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,503.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 247,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,169. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

