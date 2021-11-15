Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 1,503.08%.
XBIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 247,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,169. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
