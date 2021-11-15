Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 1,503.08%.

XBIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 247,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,169. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.