Jetcoin (JET) One Day Volume Hits $112,015.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $612,516.48 and approximately $112,015.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

