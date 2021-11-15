Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $129.56 million and $8.56 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,801.06 or 0.99981691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.11 or 0.07096020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.