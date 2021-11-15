Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $27.19 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.21 or 0.00419696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

