$159.13 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $159.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $160.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 190,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,871. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,431 shares of company stock valued at $37,097,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

