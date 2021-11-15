Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports.

CMMB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 105,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $168.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

