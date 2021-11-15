Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $701.37 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $701.37 or 0.01065404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $96.98 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

