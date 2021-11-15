Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.38 Million

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $217.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.70 million and the lowest is $207.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $146.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $757.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $768.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $642.93 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $661.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 294,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,692. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

