$98.08 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce $98.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.74 million. Yext posted sales of $89.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $387.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 927,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

