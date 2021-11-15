Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ANGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. 96,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,906. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.
Angion Biomedica Company Profile
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
