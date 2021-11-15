Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. 96,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,906. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angion Biomedica stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 2,792.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Angion Biomedica worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

