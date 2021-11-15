Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,021,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

