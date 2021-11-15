Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 3,917,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,561. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.