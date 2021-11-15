Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits One Day Volume of $27,002.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $27,002.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

