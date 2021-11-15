Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $225,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 151,649 shares of company stock worth $2,371,193 and have sold 36,009 shares worth $703,412. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,426. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $453.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

