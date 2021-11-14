$302.06 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $302.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

