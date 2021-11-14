$302.06 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce sales of $302.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.