Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report $176.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.08 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $658.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.89 million to $662.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

