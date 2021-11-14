Elitium Price Hits $3.71 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00005642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $103.39 million and approximately $496,391.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

