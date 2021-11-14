Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Vidya has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $37,574.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

