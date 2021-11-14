$20.93 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $20.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the highest is $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 million to $78.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.90 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CCXI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.