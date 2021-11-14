Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $11.25 or 0.00017122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $850.13 million and $74.09 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,541,656 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

