Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

