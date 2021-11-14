Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $107.64 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.