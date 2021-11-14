Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

CBIO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

