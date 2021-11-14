Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 337,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 888.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

