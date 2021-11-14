Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 337,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87.
RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
