Ampleforth Governance Token Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.01 or 0.00024363 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $148.04 million and $9.45 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,902.40 or 1.00264310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.21 or 0.07083984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,152 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

