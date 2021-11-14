$585.97 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $585.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $563.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 1,072,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

