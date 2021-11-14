The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $266.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.40 million and the lowest is $261.20 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $231.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,078,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,457 shares of company stock worth $9,555,122. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 14.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 189,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,163. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.