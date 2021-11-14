AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 14,151,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

