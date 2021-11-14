China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 559,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,393. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

