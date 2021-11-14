Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $621,000.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

