Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $9.28 million and $228,585.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,076.11 or 1.00476221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.59 or 0.07100643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.