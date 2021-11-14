IoTeX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $645.83 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $645.83 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 117.6% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.76 or 0.00367626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

