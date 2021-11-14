Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.66 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,576,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,755. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

