Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.69 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00218468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

