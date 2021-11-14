Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $74,713.93 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $74,713.93 and $21.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,307.69 or 0.99307754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00350379 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00526631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00182821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008911 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001125 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,874,664 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

